‘DMK is double-faced on Tasmac’

Liquor outlets should be closed, says Murugan

BJP State president L. Murugan on Sunday asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin why his party was double-faced on the issue of closing Tasmac shops and demanded that liquor outlets be shut.

The Tamil Nadu government, as part of lockdown relaxations, had announced that Tasmac outlets could function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“When Mr. Stalin was the Opposition leader, he demanded that Tasmac outlets be shut. When the government [AIADMK] announced the reopening of liquor outlets during the first wave of COVID-19, Mr. Stalin and his party condemned the move and held large protests. Now, after coming to power, he is reopening the shops,” Mr. Murugan said, leading a protest to condemn the move at the party headquarters, Kamalalayam.

“During the election, they [DMK] said they would shut Tasmac shops. Their MP, Kanimozhi, promised to even shut liquor manufacturing units. Now, after winning the election, their actions are different from their promises,” . Why are you showing this dual face and fooling the people?” Mr. Murugan said.