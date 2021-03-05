DMK candidates list on March 10, says Stalin

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 21:00 IST

“We will release the vision statement on March 7 at Tiruchi, and it will be followed by the release of party candidates on March 10. The party’s manifesto will be released on March 11,” the DMK chief told the party’s district secretaries.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on March 5 said the party’s candidate list for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be released on March 10.

Addressing the party’s district secretaries, Mr. Stalin said he had a tight schedule and had to move like a whirlwind before the elections.

Also read | CPI gets 6 seats in the DMK alliance

Advertising

Advertising

“We will release the vision statement on March 7 at Tiruchi, and it will be followed by the release of party candidates on March 10. The party’s manifesto will be released on March 11, and I have to launch the election campaign,” he said.

Calling upon the party cadre to ensure that the vision statement reached 50,000 houses, he said they should work for the victory of all candidates treating as if Kalaignar (former DMK chief M. Karunanidhi) were contesting in those constituencies.

“Though people are supporting the DMK, and the victory prospects is in our favour, the rulers have sought to make the path difficult for us. The anti-people governments in Tamil Nadu and at the Centre have come together to prevent the DMK’s victory and are resorting to ways to prevent it,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said even though the DMK was not against postal votes, there was a need to defeat the design of the ruling party to use those votes in their favour. He said the party candidate Appavu was defeated in Radhapuram constituency by a wafer-thin margin of votes in 2016, because of the “irregularities committed by the ruling party”.