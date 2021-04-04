DMK and BJP in high-decibel battle for Thousand Lights seat

CHENNAI

04 April 2021 01:27 IST

Civic issues, housing for the poor and infrastructure come under spotlight

Thousand Lights was the most high-profile constituency in the State until recently. Even if only by virtue of the fact that AIADMK and DMK supremos had their votes here, but for a State that rotated on the axis between Poes Garden and Gopalapuram, it was very symbolic. Also, superstar Rajinikanth votes in this constituency and his presence is always significant.

Residents from 16 low-income neighbourhoods and minorities have been the focus of public meetings by major parties during the campaign. Minority and Dalit votes are estimated to constitute more than 50% of the electorate. Strengthening secular values has been the focus of the speeches by all candidates, including that of the BJP.

Candidates have addressed gatherings of a number of residents who have constructed houses along the banks of the Cooum. Many residents have been resettled elsewhere. But a few have demanded in situ redevelopment of slum tenements.

Most candidates, including those of the DMK and the BJP, support in situ redevelopment of slums.

M. Rajesh of Kothari Road, a posh neighbourhood, said better infrastructure and public transport were the main demands of the voters.

Public transport

“I want better transportation facilities to my workplace in Siruseri. Steps to ease traffic congestion and improve public health are needed. We want better street lights. We want clear directions about government offices online and coordination between various agencies,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Parties such as the DMK and the BJP have kept the spotlight on civic infrastructure, the issues faced by minorities, Dalits, the impact of the lockdown on business, resettlement of slums and the Dravidian ethos.

It has made a huge impact on social media, possibly the biggest splash in campaigns not involving prominent leaders of the parties.

Even as the key candidates, Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan of the DMK and Khushbu Sundar of the BJP, kept the focus on civic issues, developments across the State during this heated political season have been the topic of discussion among voters.

A number of voters, while demanding civic infrastructure projects, have stressed the need for a leadership that takes decisions keeping the welfare of the State in mind.

Residents have pointed to the proposal for an elevated corridor connecting Poonamallee High Road and Anna Salai without acquiring land in areas such as Nungambakkam and T. Nagar.

There has been a demand for more infrastructure projects to ease traffic congestion, better housing for the poor, solid waste management, playgrounds and better schools for the poor.

Ms. Khushbu said people had received her with warmth across the constituency and hoped that it would translate into votes.

Dr. Ezhilan kept the focus firmly on his contribution to public health and social service and his work in opposing the Union government’s higher education policies that had affected the students belonging to the socially backward sections in the State.