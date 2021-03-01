DMK allots 3 seats to IUML, 2 to MMK

The DMK on Monday reached a seat-sharing agreement for the Assembly elections with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) allotting them three and two seats respectively. The constituencies would be decided later.
An IUML delegation led by its leader Kader Mohideen met the DMK seat sharing negotiations committee headed by TR Baalu at Anna Arivalayam and finalised the deal. The agreement was signed by DMK president M.K. Stalin and Mr Mohideen.
Mr Mohideen told journalists his party had sought five seats, but the DMK explained to them that their demand could not be met because of the existing political situation and the need to accommodate newly joined allies. The IUML therefore agreed to the allotment of three seats.
He made it clear that his party would contest in its ‘Ladder’ symbol.
Asked about the constituencies in which the party desired to contest, Mr Mohideen said his party had a wish list of 25 constituencies and would finalise three from it after talks with the senior ally.
MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah said the DMK needs to win in more constituencies to uphold democracy, social justice and to defeat the BJP-AIADMK alliance.
“We will talk about the constituencies and the symbol in the next round of talks,” he added.
