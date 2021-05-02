DMK alliance wins in Ramanathapuram district

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance (Congress) candidates have registered a comfortable victory from all the four Assembly seats from Ramanathapuram district.

The results, which were declared on Sunday, came in as a morale booster as the DMK fielded its candidate in Ramanathapuram segment after nearly 25 years.

The party's district secretary Kadarbatcha Muthuramalingam defeated his nearest rival Kuppuram of the BJP by a margin of 50,478 votes. According to the latest figures, the DMK had polled 1,10,884 votes, while the BJP secured 60,406 votes, NTK candidate got 17,021 votes and AMMK polled 6,764 votes.

The veteran politician R.S. Raja Kannappan won over his AIADMK candidate Keerthika Muniasami by a margin of 20,721 votes. According to the latest figures, he secured 1,01,901 votes while the AIADMK's Keerthika Muniasamy polled 81,180 votes.

In Paramakudi, DMK's H Murugesan won by a margin of 14,376 votes defeating his nearest rival and sitting MLA Sathan Prabakar. The DMK polled 84864 votes, AIADMK: 71,579 and NTK bagged Sasikala secured 16430 votes.

The Congress candidate KR Manikam won by a margin of 13,316 votes from Tiruvadanai Assembly defeating his rival K C Animuthu (AIADMK). The Congress secured 77,347 votes, AIADMK: 64,031 votes, AMMK's V T Anand polled 32,074 votes and NTKs Jawahar secured 16,213 votes.