DMK afraid of AIADMK’s strength in Salem: Palaniswami

No one has faced the challenges that I have, says CM

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the high voltage campaign by multiple leaders of DMK in his native Salem district, indicated that the ruling party had gained in strength in the region.

Mr. Palaniswami, campaigning for the Assembly election in Salem, said DMK leaders M.K. Stalin, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and Udhayanidhi Stalin were continually canvassing votes in Salem. Even a grand public meeting with leaders of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance was organised in the district. “This shows the AIADMK is gaining strength in Salem. Four years ago, Mr Stalin asked ‘who is Palaniswami’? Now he is uttering my name every day,” the AIADMK leader

Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMK founder S. Ramadoss have appreciated his governance, he said Salem was now being referred as ‘CM district’.

Mr. Palaniswami said that no other Chief Minister would have faced challenges like him from winning the vote of confidence in the Assembly amid pandemonium to facing subsequent developments.

According to him, nothing would happen if DMK was voted to power. Over a dozen former DMK ministers were facing corruption charges, whereas the DMK has submitted a petition to the Governor levelling corruption charges against him. One of them related to a cancelled tender.

The DMK, he said, was promoting dynasty rule and reiterated his challenge to Mr Stalin to conduct a public debate with him. The DMK gave representation to only its family members in Union and State Cabinets as if they have a ‘patta’ for holding positions. This election should put an end to dynasty politics, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that government staff would not be able to work peacefully under DMK regime and it was AIADMK government which implemented recommendations of the last pay commission. Also, the state was peaceful. The Chief Minister listed out his various achievements in rolling out welfare measures.

According to him, a defence spare parts manufacturing park would be set up in Salem and seven textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu including one in Salem, thanks to the alliance with the BJP, which ruled the Centre.

Mr. Palaniswami, highlighting the various poll promises, added that measures would be taken to provide relief for film industry workers and theatre owners who have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.