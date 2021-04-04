Distribution of voter slips setto be completed in city today

Corporation officials of 200 divisions are reaching out to 40,57,061 residents

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started issuing voter slips in the 16 Assembly constituencies under its jurisdiction from Friday. The exercise will be completed by Sunday evening.

A senior official said voter slips had been supplied to the electoral registration officers (EROs) and the same were being distributed through the booth-level officers (BLOs) since Friday in north Chennai areas such as Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar and Perambur. The officials of all 200 divisions of the civic body would be involved in the distribution of 40,57,061 voter slips.

Of the 16 Assembly constituencies in the city, Perambur has the highest number of voters, at 3,15,884, followed by Velachery, with 3,14,537 voters. Virugambakkam has more than 2,90,000 voters.

For residents who miss the voter slips because of the house being locked or being out of station, the same would be available at the polling booth concerned. The voters can also download the voter slips from the national voters’ services portal at https://electoralsearch.in/ of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The voter slip could be downloaded through the app Voter Helpline.

Those who do not have electoral photo identity cards (EPICs) can vote by producing any of the 11 documents for identity proof accepted by the ECI. The documents accepted by the ECI includes Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, pension document with photograph, and official identity cards of MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.

In the voter information, all details along with EPIC no. and the address of the polling booth for the particular voter would be available.