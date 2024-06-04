GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tamil Nadu election result 2024: CPI wins Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency for the eighth time

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:38 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:40 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.
CPI candidate V. Selvaraj emerged victorious in Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency

CPI candidate V. Selvaraj emerged victorious in Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a part of INDIA bloc, emerged victorious in the Nagapattinam (SC) Lok Sabha constituency with its candidate V. Selvaraj winning by a margin of 2,08,957 votes.

The CPI, which is known for its historic peasant movements in delta districts, including Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur, has secured the highest number of wins since the formation of the constituency in 1957.

Mr. Selvaraj, the Tiruvarur district secretary of the party, is also a folk artist and an active member of Tamil Nadu Kalai Ilakkiya Perumandram for almost 40 years.

Counting for the seat was held at Sellur Government Arts and Science College on Tuesday and it started with a slight delay as food arranged for the election officials arrived late.

From the first round, Mr. Selvaraj got 25,621 votes and took the lead over his opponents including AIADMK candidate G. Surjith Sankar, BJP candidate S. G. M. Ramesh and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate M. Karthika.

Throughout the 23 rounds of counting of EVM and postal ballots the trend did not change, and Mr. Selvaraj secured 4,65,044 votes in total. Mr. Surjith Sankar scored 2,56,087 votes, Ms. Karthika 1,31,294 and Mr. .Ramesh 1,02,173.

Speaking to media persons Mr. Selvaraj said, “I will stand by the downtrodden fishermen and farmers, and work tirelessly to empower them by bettering their livelihood. My voice in Parliament will represent the tail-end delta farmers.”

