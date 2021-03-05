CPI gets 6 seats in the DMK alliance

The agreement was signed by DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan.

The DMK on Friday signed the seat-sharing agreement with the CPI allotting it six seats for the coming Assembly elections. The agreement was signed by DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

“We held talks in a cordial manner to ensure the victory of the secular democratic front led by the DMK,” said Mr Mutharasan. He said between the number of seats and idealism, the latter was important in this election as the objective was to prevent sectarian forces from entering Tamil Nadu.

The DMK is yet to finalise seat sharing with the CPI(M) and the MDMK; while talks with Congress have remained inconclusive.

The CPI(M) has convened its secretariat meeting on Saturday and the issue of seat-sharing will be discussed in the meeting which will be attended by general secretary of the party Sitaram Yechury.

Likewise, the MDMK’s high level committee would meet to decide on the offer of seats made by the DMK.