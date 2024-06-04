Tamil Nadu election result 2024: Congress’ Robert Bruce wins Tirunelveli seat by a margin of over 1.65 lakh votes

Even as the pollsters had predicted the electoral battle in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency to be a ‘close call’, Congress candidate C. Robert Bruce defeated BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran by a margin of over 1.65 lakh votes.

While Mr. Robert Bruce polled 5,02,296 votes, Mr. Nainar Nagenthran garnered 3,36,676 votes, leaving a victory margin of 1,65,620 votes to the former. AIADMK candidate M. Jansi Rani, whose name was announced in the eleventh hour as replacement for Simla Muthuchozhan, was pushed to the third spot and lost her deposit.

Mr. Nagenthran arrived at the counting centre along with his supporters at 7.35 a.m. while Mr. Robert Bruce came there alone. On seeing him, Mr. Nagenthran greeted him before entering the waiting hall meant for the candidates.

Mr. Bruce established lead from the first round and consolidated his position further in the subsequent rounds. When the Congress candidate led the electoral battle by 35,543 votes in the fifth round, Mr. Nagenthran, sensing his imminent defeat, left the counting centre at 11.55 a.m.

“I respect the people’s mandate,” Mr. Nagenthiran told the reporters before leaving the counting centre. After addressing a public meeting just ahead of the election notification in Palayamkottai on February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed an election rally at Ambasamudram on April 15 and canvassed votes for Mr. Nagenthran and other NDA candidates fielded in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar constituencies.

The 8,580 postal ballots polled in Tirunelveli constituency were counted in three rounds. The Congress bagged 913 postal ballots in the first round while the BJP got 600 votes. Ms. Jansi Rani and NTK’s P. Sathya got 328 and 62 postal ballots, respectively.

After being pushed to the fourth spot till the 16th round by Ms. Sathya, Ms. Jansi Rani managed to get a slender lead only in the 17th round over the NTK candidate to move up to the third spot. And, Ms. Jansi Rani managed to maintain the third spot while the Congress and the BJP candidates were far ahead of her. Ms. Jansi Rani, Ms. Sathya and 19 others forfeited their deposits.

Ms. Jansi Rani polled 89,601 votes and Ms. Sathya 87,686 votes. While 1,788 votes were declared invalid, 7,396 voters opted for NOTA.

