Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Congress announces candidates for 21 seats, Kanyakumari bypoll

Sons rise in Erode (East), Omalur, Aranthangi, Srivaikundam

The Congress leadership on Saturday night released the list of candidates for 21 of the 25 Assembly constituencies allotted to it by the DMK and for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the announcement made by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, V. Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth, son of H. Vasantha Kumar whose death caused the vacancy, is the candidate for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-election. The names of the candidates for four Assembly constituencies, including Vilavancode, a seat that the party holds, have been withheld after the protests at the TNCC headquarters.

R. Mohan Kumaramangalam, son of late Union Minister Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, is the candidate for Omalur. Thirumagan Evera, son of former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan, has been fielded in Erode (East). Dalit leader K. Selvaperunthagai is the candidate for Sriperumbudur (reserved). Mayura S. Jayakumar will enter the fray in Coimbatore (South) against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan. The seat has been allotted to the BJP in the AIADMK-led alliance.

Though the Congress won three Assembly constituencies in Kanniyakumari district in 2016, the candidate for Killiyoor alone has been announced. The sitting MLA, S. Rajeshkumar, has been renominated. The candidates for Colachel (sitting MLA J.G. Prince) and Vilavancode (S Vijayadharani) are yet to be announced.

Rubi Manoharan is the candidate for Nanguneri. H. Vasantha Kumar had won from the constituency and resigned to contest from Kanyakumari in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In Tenkasi, the party has fielded S. Palani Nadar, and in Srivaikundam, the candidate is Urvasi S. Amirthraj, son of late Congress MLA Selvaraj.

R.M. Karumanickam is entering the contest in Thiruvadanai and A.M.G.C. Ashokan in Sivakasi. P.S.W. Madhavara Rao is the candidate for Srivilliputhur (reserved) and T. Ravichandran is for Melur in Madurai. The party has fielded S.T. Ramachandran, son of party MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar, in Aranthangi and S. Mangudi in Karaikudi. The candidate for Vriddhachalam is M.R.R. Radhakrishnan and K.Thennarasu is the candidate for Udumalaipettai. The sitting MLA, R. Ganesh, is re-entering the fray in Udhagamandalam and K.I. Manirathnam in Kallakurichi (reserved).

J.S. Arumugam will enter the fray in Uthangarai (reserved) and A.M. Munirathanam, who recently rejoined the Congress, is the candidate for Sholingar. Durai Chandrasekar has been fielded in Ponneri (reserved).