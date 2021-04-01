Tamil Nadu

CM woos software professionals

Raining promises: Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami campaigning for AIADMK candidate B. Valarmathi, left, in Alandur constituency on Wednesday.  

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday assured employees of the Information Technology (IT) sector that steps would be taken to have their workload reduced, if his party was elected to power again.

Addressing people in Sholinganallur constituency, Mr. Palaniswami said the government had received information that the IT sector’s employees were having a “heavy workload”.

Pointing out that the constituency had many IT parks, he said the late Jayalalithaa was responsible for getting several IT parks established in the area, paving the way for employment for a large number of people. “It was the AIADMK government that laid the foundation for a huge number of IT parks getting set up here,” the Chief Minister said while canvassing votes for his party’s nominee K.P. Kandan.

Earlier, in Velachery where he sought votes for M.K. Ashok, he accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of having neglected the constituency when the latter was Chennai Mayor for five years (1996-2001). He asked the DMK leader to visit Velachery to see for himself the strength of the ruling party as Mr. Stalin, according to Mr. Palaniswami, had been making a statement that the AIADMK would disappear shortly.

The Chief Minister, who covered Pallavaram, Tambaram, Alandur and Madhavaram too, lashed out at Mr. Stalin and listed the infrastructure projects and work done in the constituencies to refute the DMK leader’s criticism.

