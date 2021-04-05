Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Palaniswami sharpens attack on DMK on last day of campaigning

SALEM

05 April 2021 01:36 IST

It is disrespecting women and motherhood, says the Chief Minister, campaigning in Edappadi constituency.

On the final day of the campaign for the Assembly election, AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami sharpened his attack on the DMK, accusing it of disrespecting women and motherhood.

Winding up his campaign at his Edappadi constituency, he said the DMK was the only party which would hurt the sentiments of others with harsh words, and urged the people to teach it a lesson.

Maintaining that he was hurt by the comments of DMK [leader A. Raja], he said that if they spoke about the Chief Minister’s mother “in such a low manner”, what would be the condition of the common man. He said Mr. Stalin did not have the intention to condemn the remarks.

Advertising

Advertising

Even his father M. Karunanidhi had made derogatory remarks against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that if the DMK returned to power, it would not let women live peacefully, and called for its defeat. He said the people should make it realise that those who spoke ill of women would suffer such punishment.

Slams Udhayanidhi

The Chief Minister disapproved of the campaign by DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and said Mr. Udhayanidhi’s age was his political experience. Referring to Mr. Stalin’s statement that he would lose his deposit in Edappadi, he said the DMK had indeed lost its deposit in the constituency in the past.

He highlighted the schemes implemented by his government to counter Mr. Stalin’s charge that only announcements were being made and nothing was being implemented.

Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that he announced the Mettur surplus water scheme, laid the foundation and inaugurated the first phase.

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK-led alliance was the winning alliance and, pointing to the crowd, he said they were the candidates here.

‘The evil force’

In a joint statement issued in Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam said the AIADMK government would save the people and women from the evil force of the DMK, “like how Hanuman saved Sita from Ravan [In the Ramayana, Hanuman was sent to locate Sita. Later, Lord Ram fought a battle to save her].” They said the State had been peaceful and on the path of development since 2011.

The sole intention of founding the AIADMK was to defeat the “evil force” of the DMK, they contended, claiming that that unlike the DMK, the AIADMK cared for all religions equally and treated women as mothers and sisters and even worshipped them.

“But the DMK differentiates between religion. They insult Hindu gods. They degrade women who are supposed to be worshipped. They intend to disturb the peace in Tamil Nadu. They are attempting to use minorities for the sake of elections and votes. They are selfish,” the leaders alleged.

Claiming that the AIADMK would ensure that the property of the people would not be taken over by the DMK, they said, “This election is a war between justice and injustice.”

They added, “We should stop the DMK from rising.” The AIADMK leaders called upon party agents to remain vigilant on the day of polling as well as on the day of counting.