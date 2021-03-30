Tamil Nadu

‘Choose candidates for their honesty’

Lending support BJP spokesperson and Prasar Bharati board member Shaina N.C. campaigning with Khushbu Sundar in Thousand Lights on Monday.  

BJP spokesperson and Prasar Bharati board member Shaina N.C. on Monday campaigned for Khushbu Sundar and Vinoj P. Selvam, the BJP candidates in the Thousand Lights and Harbour constituencies respectively.

She urged the voters to choose the candidates for their honesty, humility and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“The people must go beyond caste, creed and community and vote for the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” she said. Campaigning for Ms. Sundar, she said it was important to have women representatives, especially in a society such as India.

Ms. Shaina met leaders of the Bohra community in the Harbour constituency at the Moore Street Bohra Mosque and sought their support for the party candidates. “Their association with Mr. Modiji goes back to Gujarat. They are known supporters of the Prime Minister,” she said.

A spokesperson of the Dawoodi Bohra Jamat Trust Chennai said that she met leaders of the community, including their president Sheik Ishaq.

“Leaders of various political parties are coming over to meet us seeking support. We welcome all and listen to them. We are urging our members to cast their votes and exercise their democratic right. The community has around 8,000 members in Royapuram, Madharavam and Parry’s Corner,” he said.

