Centre allocated funds for the Chennai Metro Rail project, says Nadda

CHENNAI

27 March 2021 02:52 IST

BJP president J.P. Nadda said it was the BJP government at the Centre which had allocated over ₹3,000 crore for the Chennai Metro Rail project, had allotted the AIIMS in Madurai and sanctioned 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the maximum in the country.

He was addressing an election meeting in the Harbour constituency here on Friday, campaigning for the party's candidate Vinoj P. Selvam. He said the AIADMK alliance would return to power for the next five years. “Whatever money Modiji sanctioned for Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK government has utilised properly. Hasn’t the AIADMK done good work on managing COVID-19?”

Earlier in the day, at a meeting in Thittakudi in support of party candidate TADA Periyasamy in Cuddalore district, Mr. Nadda unleashed a sharp attack on the DMK-Congress front, stating that the DMK stood for “Dynasty, Money and Katta Panchayat” and the Congress was a party that always ignored local issues and sentiments.

Right from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and from Gujarat to the northeast, all parties had become family parties, and the BJP was the only party with a scientific outlook, said Mr. Nadda.

The BJP president asked people to remember corruption under the DMK and the Congress in the name of policy paralysis and alleged that the alliance stood for “2G, 3G and 4G”, referring to the alleged growth of corruption in two generations of the Maran family, under three generations in Stalin’s family, and under four generations in the Gandhi and Congress family.

He said Mr. Modi was the first Prime Minister who visited Jaffna and made sure that houses were reconstructed. “We [the BJP] have always protected Tamil culture, language and literature. When the incident of ‘Karuppar Kootam’ cropped up, none other than the BJP came forward and started the Vel campaign,” he said.

“At that point of time, DMK president M.K. Stalin never condemned the incident. However, an atheist like Stalin later held the Vel and posed for photographs. This is how the BJP has tried to protect the culture of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu had full blessings of the Centre, Mr. Nadda said the State’s financial allocation under the Central Finance Commission had increased manifold and ₹16,000 crore was sanctioned for the textile sector alone.

The BJP president said the AIADMK-BJP alliance, if voted to power, will take steps to retrieve 12 lakh acres of encroached Panchami land and give it back to the Scheduled Castes. The party will also constitute a separate board for administration of Hindu temples in the State and it will be represented by a committee comprising scholars and Hindu saints, he added.

Addressing an election rally at Budalur near Thanjavur, Mr. Nadda said panchami lands would be handed back to whom those lands were assigned if the AIADMK alliance was voted to power. He was canvassing for party nominee in the Thiruvaiyaru constituency S. Venkatesan.

(With inputs from Puducherry and Tiruchi bureaus)