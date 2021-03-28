Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Chennai Police book case against DMK MP A. Raja

CHENNAI

28 March 2021 14:52 IST

A case has been filed by the Central Crime Branch based on the viral video being circulated on social media, a police official said.

On Sunday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police have filed a case against DMK MP A. Raja for the speech against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

A senior official of the City Police confirming this, said a case has been filed by the CCB based on the viral video being circulated on social media. The police case has been booked on the DMK MP under three sections including Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code – causing nuisance in public places.

Police action comes in the wake of AIADMK cadre planning to take out protests seeking police action against the Mr. Raja by burning effigies in the city.