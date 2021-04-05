Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Cash seizures stand at ₹428.46 crore

Crucial hours: Election officials, the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel carrying out vehicle checks in Kodungaiyur, Chennai, on Sunday

CHENNAI

05 April 2021 01:25 IST

Cash seizure due to model code violations in last 24 hours add up to ₹8.42 crore

Election officials and surveillance teams have so far seized cash and valuables worth ₹428.46 crore, following violations of the model code of conduct, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The total cash seizure so far stands at ₹225.5 crore, and that of precious metals (gold, silver, diamond and other ornaments) at ₹176.11 crore. Liquor (2,75,293.31 l) to the tune of ₹4.61 crore and other items valued at ₹20.01 crore have been seized, it said.

“The last 72 hours are extremely sensitive from the expenditure standpoint. Round-the-clock surveillance, along with CAPF teams, has been taken up. Patrolling has been strengthened during the night and early morning along with expenditure teams,” it said.

During the last 24 hours until Sunday evening, about ₹91.56 lakh in cash was seized in Ranipet district; ₹1.23 crore in Thousand Lights constituency, Chennai; ₹1.15 crore in Veerapandi, Salem; ₹1.06 crore in Vellore district; ₹98 lakh in Coimbatore; ₹1.13 crore in Saidapet, Chennai; and ₹65 lakh in Virudhunagar Assembly constituency.

During that 24-hour period, the cash seizure stood at ₹8.42 crore. Further, 4,190 liquor bottles and 7,600 l of fermented wash was seized from different places.

It said that one of the objectives of the ECI was to conduct elections free of inducement. “An all-out effort to curb inducements has been made towards election expenditure monitoring,” it said.

Flying surveillance teams, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams and nodal officers have been set up at the Assembly constitution levels. District-level control rooms to co-ordinate the efforts too have been established.

A total of 105 expenditure-sensitive constituencies have been identified in Tamil Nadu, and extra efforts, as mandated by the ECI, have been made. Expenditure-sensitive pockets have been identified and teams directed to be extra vigilant during the last 72 hours. Four State nodal officers — two for expenditure, one police and one general observer — have been appointed by the ECI to oversee all aspects of election expenditure monitoring. “A total of 118 expenditure observers have been drafted to monitor expenditure by candidates and parties,” it said.

For complaints, people can call 1950, and contact district election officers, and the State toll-free number (1800 4252 1950) to call the CEO’s office. Further, the cVIGIL app can be used to report any wrongdoing. Complete confidentiality of complainants will be maintained, it said.