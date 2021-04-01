Election squads seize cash, valuables in city

CHENNAI

01 April 2021 01:34 IST

Checks were conducted at 10 places

Cash and valuables meant for distribution to voters were seized by flying squad teams and static surveillance teams in association with police personnel at several places in the city.

With five more days to go for the polls, vigil has been intensified across the city with deployment of flying squad teams and static surveillance teams, besides police personnel accompanying them. The flying squad teams intercept vehicles and check them at vantage points in the city. At 10 places, the teams seized unaccounted cash and valuables, which were being carried without documents since Tuesday night.

In Mylapore, ₹5 lakh was seized from a bank employee as he did not have any document related to the cash.

After conducting searches, the teams seized ₹29 lakh at two places in T. Nagar. Two cases of seizure of cash totalling ₹28 lakh were reported in Pondy Bazaar and Mambalam as the money was being carried without documents.

Similar cash seizure was reported in Thirumangalam, M.G.R. Nagar, Kodungaiyur and other places. In R.K. Nagar, over 200 stoves, which were being transported on a vehicle, were seized.