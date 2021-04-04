Case booked against Maran, Raja, Leoni

CHENNAI

04 April 2021 01:30 IST

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch has booked a case against DMK MPs Dayanidhi Maran and A. Raja and propaganda secretary Dindigul I. Leoni for their alleged derogatory remarks against women during campaign.

The FIR was opened following a complaint from two functionaries of the AIADMK Legal Wing to the Election Commission, and it was forwarded. They alleged the three leaders had spoken against the AIADMK and women in a derogatory manner while campaigning in the last one week. On their complaint, the police named the three leaders in their FIR for offences under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 294B (foul language in a public place) of the IPC.

Advertising

Advertising