Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Campaigning in the shadow of the virus

Leaders and candidates faced the unusual challenge of COVID-19 this election season, campaigning for which concluded on Sunday. While the pandemic was in control for over a month, soon after electioneering began in full swing, COVID-19 cases surged, prompting the AIADMK and DMK leaders to urge those in the crowd to wear masks.

Quite a few leaders and candidates cutting across party lines, including the DMK women’s wing leader, M.K. Kanimozhi, were infected during the campaign, forcing them to isolate themselves. Some of them, previously infected, were seen being actively involved in the campaign, unmindful of the chances of re-infection.

“I suspect I contracted the virus when I attended a huge public meeting addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Salem,” said Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah, also the candidate for the Papanasam constituency.

Mr. Jawahirullah, who is being treated at a private hospital, is out of critical condition. “I have been a diabetic for 20 years. My only regret is that I was not able to meet people. I covered only 50% of the constituency. Fortunately, leaders and cadre of the alliance partners compensated for my absence,” he said.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate for Velacherry Santhosh Babu had to depend on social media for his campaign after he contracted the virus.

Former Minister and DMK candidate for Kurinjipadi M.R.K. Panneerselvam also quit campaigning after testing positive for COVID-19.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan said it proved to be a challenge for him since he was already infected by the virus.

‘Interaction inevitable’

“Campaigning and physical distancing are two contradictory terms. Meeting people and travelling is inevitable. Though the possibility of re-infection was always there, enthusiasm for this keenly contested election helped overcome the fear,” added Mr. Ramakrishnan.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri bore the brunt of COVID-19 heavily.

“I lost my health after the infection. My sugar levels went up and blood pressure too increased. My skin still feels itchy,” said Mr. Alagiri, a star campaigner for the DMK-Congress combine.

“But we have no option. Like a migratory bird that flies from one continent to another, flapping its wings, I travelled across the State. I am happy that DMK president M.K. Stalin’s and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaigns made a tremendous impact,” the TNCC leader said.

CPI candidate for the Sivaganga constituency Gunasekaran also tested positive for COVID-19.

“I did not mind the threat of infection. I travelled throughout the State and campaigned for the election,” said CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan.

