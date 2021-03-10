BJP gets Ramanathapuram, Karaikudi constituencies

Khadi and Village Industries Minister G. Baskaran has not been given a ticket to contest again from the Sivaganga Assembly Constituency. File photo

SIVAGANGA

10 March 2021 20:05 IST

The ruling party gives gives opportunity to new faces in Sivaganga district.

The Khadi and Village Industries Minister G. Baskaran has not been given a ticket to contest again from the Sivaganga Assembly Constituency.

The AIADMK, which released the list of candidates on Wednesday, has given an opportunity to new faces in Sivaganga district. From Tirupathur Assembly Constituency Marudu Alaguraj, a journalist and a graduate, is contesting from the two-leaves symbol. Likewise, district secretary and former MP P R Senthil Nathan is the candidate from Sivaganga Assembly Constituency and sitting MLA S Nagarajan has been given the ticket to contest again from the Manamadurai (Reserved) constituency.

In Ramanathapuram district, the AIADMK’s list does not have the name of the once powerful MLA and IT Minister M Manikandan. In the Arasu cable issue, the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami sacked the minister in 2018. Keerthika Muniasamy, a post-graduate, is contesting from Mudukalathur Assembly constituency. Similarly, sitting MLA N Sathan Prabakar, who holds B.E. and M.B.A. degrees is again given ticket to contest from Paramakudi (reserved) constituency.

The AIADMK has fielded K C Aanimuthu as its candidate from Thiruvadanai Assembly constituency, which was earlier held by actor Karunas.

The AIADMK’s ally, BJP, has been given Ramanathapuram and Karaikudi Assembly constituencies.