Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BJP will lose deposit in all 20 seats, says CPI(M) State secretary

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary K. Balakrishnan. File

Dharmapuri

28 March 2021 00:45 IST

The BJP would lose the deposit in all the 20 seats it is contesting in the Assembly elections, State secretary of CPI (M) K. Balakrishnan said here on Saturday.

The hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG had severely affected the public, he told presspersons. “There is a wave in favour of the DMK-led front across the State,” he said, and asked why Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who calls himself a farmer, had not supported the farmers’ protests in Delhi.

Mr. Balakrishnan said farmers were against the Chief Minister as he had jailed those who had protested against the Salem-Chennai green corridor project, GAIL pipeline and installation of high tension towers on farm lands here.

