Missing a sense of history

CHENNAI

31 March 2021 02:18 IST

Bharatanatyam exponent Srinidhi Chidambaram, who is also Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s wife, found herself in the BJP’s campaign video for the Tamil Nadu poll.

Bharatanatyam exponent Srinidhi Chidambaram, who is also Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s wife, found herself in the BJP’s campaign video for the Tamil Nadu poll. The 5-minute video features Dr. Srinidhi’s Bharatanatyam performance, which originally appeared in Semmozhi, a Tamil anthem penned a decade ago by M. Karunanidhi, the then DMK patriarch. When a journalist pointed this out on Twitter, she replied: “Ridiculous that the BJP has used my image for propaganda”, adding that the “lotus” would never bloom in Tamil Nadu.

