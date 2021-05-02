Athur DMK candidate wins by a margin of over one lakh votes

R. Chakkarapani.

Claiming that Dindigul is the fort of the AIADMK, the party had tasted many victories since 1972.

However, due to intra-party fights and corruption charges against the elected representatives in the recent past, the party had lost its sheen in this district election after election, according to poll-watchers.

The latest results of the 2021 election to the Legislative Assembly, which were taken up for counting on Sunday, showed that the AIADMK had won in three out of the seven segments, while the DMK had registered a win in style from the four Assembly segments.

Leading the victory, Athur DMK candidate I Periasami, the veteran politician and the face of the party in the district, had polled 1,65,809 votes against his nearest rival Thilaga Bama of the PMK, who polled 30241 votes, thus securing a whopping margin of 1,35,568 votes. Apart from him, the DMK's senior party functionaries R Chakrapani from Oddanchatram secured 109970 votes against his nearest rival from the AIADMK who had polled 81228 votes.

The DMK candidate, Gandhirajan from Vedasandur and I.P. Senthil Kumar from Palani have won comfortably.

As for the AIADMK, it has won in Dindigul, Natham and Nilakottai (Reserve). Though the AIADMK's candidate Dindigul C Srinivasan was predicted to lose earlier, the wrong choice of candidate - CPI M's Pandi, gave him the hope to win.

Similarly, Natham R Viswanathan defeated the sitting DMK MLA Andi Ambalam in Natham by a margin of 13,010 votes. The AIADMK candidate had polled 1,01,025 votes, while the DMK candidate secured 88,015 votes and the party's lone woman candidate Thenmozhi Sekar polled 91461 votes in the district has won in Nilakottai defeating DMK candidate who polled 63843 votes. The AIADMK candidate won by a margin of 27618 votes. The NTK candidate had polled 17509 votes and MNM managed with 3181 votes.