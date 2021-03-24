AMMK alliance will be third front: Owaisi

Says there is political vacuum in the State

The alliance led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s AMMK will emerge as a third political front in Tamil Nadu, according to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi. The alliance comprises the DMDK, the AIMIM and the SDPI.

Addressing an election campaign in Vellore on Wednesday, Mr. Owaisi said: “There is a political vacuum and people of Tamil Nadu no longer desire the politics to revolve around two political formations.”

He alleged that the AIADMK and the BJP were deceiving the people. “How can the AIADMK support the BJP-led central government when it did not vote on the resolution raised against Sri Lanka, for its war crimes and human rights violations, at the UNHRC? The government does not have respect,” he alleged.

According to him, in Vellore district 75,000 people had lost their jobs in the leather industry. “The BJP in its manifesto has announced that it will bring stringent anti-cow slaughter laws. This will lead to more job loss in the leather industry,” he said.

“The DMK [too] had previously aligned with the BJP. DMK claims of being secular, but why has it joined hands with the Congress that supported the communal Shiv Sena in Maharashtra,” he asked.

He said neither the DMK nor the Congress supported an amendment, moved by him in the Lok Sabha, against Citizenship Amendment Act. “Now, the DMK has the cheeks to say that our alliance is a ‘B’ team, which is dividing votes. People of Tamil Nadu have to unite and save the State from fascist forces and from opportunistic politics of the DMK,” he added.

Mr. Dhinakaran introduced the candidates contesting in the elections in the region. “This is the time to create a turning point in Tamil Nadu’s history by electing to power the AMMK-led alliance,” he said.

SDPI vice-president Tehlan Bagavi was present.