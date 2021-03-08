Amit Shah holds talks with AINRC chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a brief telephonic conversation with founder leader of All India NR Congress (AINRC) N. Rangasamy to end the stalemate in the alliance.
Sources in BJP and AINRC said talks between the two leaders through video conferencing happened on Sunday night.
"Both the leaders discussed ways to find an amicable solution to the impasse following Mr Rangasamy's non commitment to stay in BJP-AIADMK- PMK alliance, " a top BJP leader told The Hindu.
The AINRC leader had reportedly told Mr Shah that his party would like to contest a minimum of 17 seats in the alliance. He had also sought from the Union Home Minister a commitment on Chief Ministers' post, an AINRC leader said
BJP and AINRC leaders said both the parties have almost come to an agreement on the seats to be contested and also on the Chief Minister's post.
The BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana also held talks with PMK convenor for UT Dhanraj on the seat sharing agreement, said a BJP leader.
