Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Alliance with BJP is just electoral, says AIADMK

Party says it is not based on policies

The ruling AIADMK on Tuesday reiterated that it had only struck an “electoral alliance” with the BJP and not an “alliance on policies”.

This assumes relevance in light of the BJP including in its manifesto the provision of a 10% quota for the economically weaker sections in the general category, implementation of the National Education Policy “in its entirety” and the formation of a separate board, comprising Hindu scholars and saints, for the administration of Hindu temples [in place of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department].

As for the 10% quota, the AIADMK government does not favour it even though the State has been issuing income certificates to prospective beneficiaries of the quota for education and jobs in Central institutions. On the NEP, the ruling party has been sticking to the two-language formula and is opposed to the three-language one.

On the issue of a new body for running the affairs of temples, the official position, as articulated in a case before the Madras Hight Court six months ago, is that the government, despite being secular in nature, is entitled to administer temples through the HR&CE Department.

C. Ponnaiyan, AIADMK organisation secretary and former Minister, said the purpose of his party coming together with the BJP was to “defeat the DMK-led coalition in the Assembly election”. “This is what we have been saying from the beginning,” he said.

Asked whether such a nuanced approach would gain credibility among people, He said the AIADMK had been opposing “certain policies of the BJP, tooth and nail”. “There is no mingling of ideologies. We never compromise on our polices and ideals,” he said.

He said the AIADMK and the BJP were “sailing together” only to oppose the DMK and its allies in the Assembly election. “Otherwise, we are not bothered about their [BJP’s] ideologies,” he added.