AIADMK trying to buy voters: Dhinakaran

: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK of trying to “buy” voters by distributing money to them in the run up to the Assembly election.

The ruling government had hoarded crores of money in every assembly constituency and planned to "buy" the votes, Mr. Dhinakaran charged while campaigning at Srirangam for the party candidate Sarubala Tondaiman. He appealed to the voters to teach a befitting lesson to the ruling government in the forthcoming poll.

Alleging that the Edappadi Palaniswami government had looted natural resources, Mr. Dhinakaran said the it had brought the State under a huge debt of ₹ 6 lakh crore.

There were allegations that irregularities were committed in buying medical kits and items during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Similarly, allegations had been levelled with respect to irregularities committed in the Highways Department with tenders having been awarded to the close relatives of the Chief Minister, Mr. Dhinakaran alleged.

The poll manifesto released by the AIADMK contained promises which were impractical. How would the AIADMK, which could not even disburse old age pension, would be able to provide Rs. 1,500 per month to every homemaker at a time when the state coffer was empty, he questioned.

The AIADMK was desperately trying to regain power by fooling the people and distributing the looted wealth and had not announced any schemes which were feasible, he claimed. Mr Palaniswami’s government was trying to fool the people by assuring government jobs for one member of each family, he said.

Targetting the DMK, he alleged that the Opposition party was known to commit corruption scientifically. The DMK was making an all-out bid to regain power after a gap of 10 years, he said alleging that the wealth of the people would be looted if the party were to emerge victorious.

Land grabbing, kangaroo courts and loot of resources would resurface as was the case when the DMK ruled from 2006 to 2011, he claimed. Appealing to the electorate to provide a chance to the AMMK-front, Mr. Dhinakaran claimed that his party would provide a corrupt-free and transparent government besides creating employment opportunities for the youth and take the State on the path of development.