Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AIADMK should clarify India’s abstention on UNHRC resolution: Owaisi

23 March 2021 23:58 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called upon the AIADMK to clarify its stand on India’s abstention on the United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes.

Campaigning for the AIMIM candidate contesting in alliance with the AMMK, Mr.Owaisi said in Krishnagiri, “[Prime Minister] Modi led India into abstaining from a vote in the UNHRC. I need to ask the AIADMK government, ‘are you supporting those who killed the Tamils’?”

Mr.Owaisi also slammed the AIADMK’s support to the BJP that brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act. “In the name of documentation, they were marking out Muslims and the AIADMK stood by the BJP,” he said.

The DMK and the AIADMK had taken turns in supporting the BJP to retain power and neither had the right to speak of secularism, said the AIMIM leader.

Mr.Owaisi alleged that the DMK came to the aid of the BJP and helped it retain power. It remained silent, when Gujarat riots happened.

According to Mr.Owaisi, the DMK has no moral authority to talk of secularism, when it had aligned with the Congress that is supporting the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. “Uddhav Thackeray has owned up the demolition of Babri Masjid by the Shiv Sena and the Congress has aligned with that party.”

Dismissing naysayers, Mr.Owaisi said, the AMMK-AIMIM alliance will lead a third political force in the State.