Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | AIADMK seeks action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for sporting symbol resembling DMK’s during voting

The AIADMK on Tuesday complained to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo against DMK’s candidate for Chepauk-Triplicane, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for sporting, what he called, a mark that signified the symbol of the DMK, while casting his vote at a booth at a college in the city.

In a letter, R.M. Babu Murugavel, the AIADMK’s joint secretary of the advocates wing, stated that Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin’s act was against election rules and punishable under law. He wanted the CEO to have a case filed against the DMK’s nominee and disqualify him.

In a separate statement, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran alleged that his party’s agents and office bearers were attacked by the police at two booths in Nemili town panchayat of the Sholinghur assembly constituency when they had questioned members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi who had attempted to cast bogus votes.

Mr Dhinakaran complained that despite giving complaints to election and police officials, no action was taken. The Election Commission should, at least, now take action against those responsible for the incident.