AIADMK manifesto is genuine currency, says Dy. CM

Coimbatore

23 March 2021 22:04 IST

The DMK is projecting false promises in its manifesto, says Panneerselvam

Accusing the DMK of projecting false promises in its manifesto, Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday said his party has fulfilled its promises in the past and will continue to do the same.

“Our manifesto is genuine currency. Their [DMK’s] manifesto is counterfeit… As assured, a washing machine and six free LPG cylinders per year will be given [if we come to power] to each family. We [AIADMK] will do what we say. We say only what we do,” he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam was campaigning for the AIADMK alliance candidates contesting in Mettupalayam, Avinashi, Kavundampalayam, Coonoor, Gudalur and Udhagamandalam at Mettupalayam.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the social security schemes of the “Amma government” was meant to take the tax collected from the people and give it back in their own hands. The amount given as assistance under various schemes was increased during the two tenures of the AIADMK government and they would be increased as said in the manifesto, he added.

Campaigning for the candidates, including Minister S.P. Velumani, at Malumichampatti near Coimbatore, Mr. Panneerselvam said that the AIADMK government brought industrial investments to the tune of ₹ 6.85 lakh crore from 2011 against the ₹ 4,500 crore investments during the DMK's rule from 2006 to 2011.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the real “jallikattu hero,” he said that the NDA regime brought development to the country and protected the rights of minorities.

“Tamil Nadu got 11 medical college hospitals and an All India Institute of Medical Science in Madurai during the NDA regime,” said Mr. Panneerselvam.

He campaigned for candidates contesting from Thondamuthur, Pollachi, Coimbatore north, Coimbatore south, Kinathukadavu, Singanallur, Sulur and Valparai constituencies at Malumichampatti.