AIADMK expels Panruti MLA, five others

CHENNAI

11 April 2021 00:36 IST

They are accused of violating party discipline and supporting Opposition candidates in the recent Assembly election

The AIADMK on Saturday expelled Panruti MLA Satya Panneerselvam and five others from the party on charges of violating the “party discipline” and acting against the party’s candidate in the recently concluded Assembly election.

Among the expelled members was the legislator’s husband P. Panneerselvam, a former chairman of the Panruti municipality. A statement issued by the party’s coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the six persons, belonging to Cuddalore (East) district unit of the party, had supported the candidate of the Opposition.

Miffed over being denied ticket to contest in the poll, Ms. Panneerselvam along with her husband, in mid-March, announced her decision to quit politics and public life. The couple had distributed pamphlets in this regard.

