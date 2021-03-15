Tamil Nadu

AIADMK expels former Minister, former MLA, five others

The AIADMK on Monday expelled former Minister and Ramanthapuram district treasurer S. Sundararaj and former Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar legislator V. Neelakandan along with five others from the party.

According to sources in the ruling party, the action followed Dr Sundararaj joining the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Mr Neelakandan, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) recently.

The expulsion of the five persons was announced in a release, which was issued by Chief Minister-co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-coordinator, O. Panneerselvam.

In a separate release, the AIADMK named P. Naseema and R.M. Dhanalakshmi for the Assembly constituencies of Mannarkad and Devikulam in Kerala.

