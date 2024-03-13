AIADMK-BJP are in secret alliance, I.N.D.I.A. bloc is working to defeat them: T.N. CM Stalin

March 13, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Lashing out at his political opponents Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at a function held in Pollachi on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said: “Not just the Lok Sabha polls, be it any election now, I say with confidence that victory is ours.”

What good has the AIADMK, which boasts of the Kongu region as its fort, done for the region, he asked and recalled the Pollachi sexual assault case and the intimidation of those who had preferred complaints. Dubbing the then AIADMK Government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the most irresponsible government, he said it was this government that had disclosed the identity of the sexual assault victim.

The Kodanad tea estate dacoity-cum-murder, the assault of protestors who sought to revoke the ban on jallikattu and the Thoothukudi firing that claimed 13 lives had all taken place during the AIADMK regime, he said. In the ganja, gutkha bribe list, the names of an AIADMK Minister and a Director-General of Police (DGP) who had served under that government, had figured, he said.

The CM also claimed that the AIADMK and BJP had a secret alliance and he said the I.N.D.I.A. Bloc was fighting them vehemently.

‘Modi has done nothing good for the people’

Accusing Prime Minister Modi of having done nothing good for the people, he said that newspapers and televisions were full of advertisements, deceiving people about the ‘Modi Guarantee,’ in an effort to cover up the facts. What has happened to the electoral promise of ₹15 lakh to each individual and two crore jobs for unemployed youth, he asked.

When the Prime Minister visits Tamil Nadu next week, people should ask him about the projects implemented by his government in the State. Last time Mr. Modi visited Tamil Nadu, he lied “in his inimitable style” that the projects brought in by his government were being stalled by the DMK. The Prime Minister should name at least one project that was stalled by the DMK. “Who stalled the AIIMS Hospital in Madurai that was announced in 2014,” he wanted to know.

For the past 10 years, the Modi government has been silent in Tamil Nadu, but now with elections fast approaching, Mr. Modi has made frequent visits to Tamil Nadu, peddling lies, Mr. Stalin said. “The people are not willing to entertain these lies. The people have identified the secret alliance between the BJP and AIADMK that ruined the State for 10 years, he said.

People who had not voted in favour of the DMK in the Assembly elections are regretting it, he said. The massive gathering for this event was testimony to the fact that the DMK government had implemented the majority of promises made in its election manifesto, the CM said.

“I am the one who senses your feelings, understands your aspirations and listens to you...Whenever I sign files, it brings happiness and cheer to lakhs and crores of people,” Mr. Stalin said, adding: “Unable to digest the popularity of the DMK government, certain forces are spreading lies, making defamatory speeches and running a WhatsApp university. The time has come to teach a befitting lesson to those forces.”

The Chief Minister also distributed welfare assistance to 57,325 beneficiaries and laid the foundation for infrastructure projects worth ₹1,273.51 crores in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts and commissioned several completed projects.

