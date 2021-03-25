Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AIADMK betrayed youth: Stalin

‘The ruling party failed on its promise to provide them jobs’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the AIADMK government had betrayed the youth of the State by not providing them employment opportunities.

Campaigning for the candidate of the DMK-led front at Thittakudi, he said the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) was giving jobs to candidates from other States and letting down the youth of Tamil Nadu.

The State government had promised that jobs would be available to the youth, but nothing had happened even after two global investors’ summits were held.

Mr. Stalin said the government had been making tall claims that the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) had helped in bringing investment to the tune of ₹6 lakh crore to the State. When he sought the details of the investments made through the MoUs signed during the two summits, he was not given an appropriate reply, he added.

He alleged that the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was “spineless” and was acting according to the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our stand is that the AIADMK should be thrown out of power and the BJP should not get even one seat in the State,” he said.

Farm laws

During his campaign at Attur, Mr. Stalin said the party’s first job after being voted to power would be to pass resolutions against farm laws in the Assembly.

He said States such as Kerala and West Bengal had passed resolutions against the farm laws. “Once voted to power, we will pass resolutions against them,” he said. A separate agriculture budget would also be tabled.

Mr. Stalin accused the government of speaking low of the protests by government officials, teachers and never called them for talks. Instead, the government threatened them with disciplinary action. The demands of government officials and teachers would be fulfilled once the DMK came to power, he said.

Undeclared assets

Referring to The Hindu's article ‘Ministers’ assets more than doubled in five years,’ Mr. Stalin said, “These are declared assets. There are undeclared assets and assets are being accumulated in the name of benamis, relatives and in foreign countries. We will be voted to power, there is no doubt about it. Separate courts would be set up to investigate the corruption by Ministers. Stalin would never let them go since they have looted public money.”