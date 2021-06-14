Active cases fall below 1.5 lakh in State

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 00:20 IST

Tamil Nadu sees 14,061 cases, 267 fatalities; 25,895 people discharged after treatment; 2,08,123 get jabs

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell to 14,061 on Sunday, taking the State’s active cases to 1,49,927. The State’s case tally touched 23,53,721.

As many as 25,895 people were discharged, taking the total figure to 21,74,247.

The State’s toll rose to 29,547, with 267 more deaths being recorded.

While Coimbatore (1,895) and Erode (1,323) recorded over 1,000 new cases, the number of fresh cases fell below 100 in Ariyalur (91), Karur (95) and Perambalur (66).

As many as 27 districts saw fewer than 500 infections. Districts such as Chengalpattu (563), Chennai (935), Salem (855), Thanjavur (615) and Tiruppur (820) recorded over 500 new infections.

The youngest among the deceased was a 12-year-old girl from Coimbatore. She was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes mellitus. She was admitted on June 7 to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and tested positive the next day. She died on June 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In nine districts, the toll was in double digits. Chennai saw 27 deaths, followed by Coimbatore, where 19 people died. Ariyalur and Sivaganga did not record any death.

In Chennai, the number of active cases fell to 9,410, with 1,589 more people being discharged in a day. Western districts of Coimbatore (17,617), Tiruppur (15,825), and Erode (11371) account for the most number of active cases.

Among the deceased, 69 people did not have comorbidities. While 80 deaths were recorded in private hospitals, government facilities recorded 187.

The oldest among those who died due to the infection was a 95-year-old woman, also from Coimbatore. She had been admitted on June 8 to the government ESI hospital there after testing positive on June 6. She died on June 11 from COVID-19 pneumonia.

More than half the beds (361) in ICUs, earmarked for COVID-19 treatment (700) are vacant in Chennai. A total of 11,195 beds, including those with and without oxygen support and in ICU, are vacant.

The State has 54,171 vacant beds, including 2,723 in ICUs.

The number of people vaccinated fell by over a lakh on Sunday, with just 2,08,123 being inoculated. As many as 5,004 sessions were held to administer Covaxin and Covishield. While 490 healthcare workers and 1,042 frontline workers were vaccinated, 1,38,482 people in the 18-44 age group took the jabs. So far, 1,03,38,717 people have been vaccinated.