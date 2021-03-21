19 injured in clash between AIADMK and DMK supporters

A group of DMK men allegedly objected to the AIADMK, led by Mr. Vijayabhaskar, continuing its campaign even after the deadline.

Sixteen AIADMK cadre and three DMK partymen sustained severe injuries on the night of March 20 when they clashed with each other while campaigning.

Groups supporting Karur constituency DMK candidate V. Senthil Balaji and AIADMK candidate and Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar clashed at Mavadian Temple street shortly after the close of the day’s campaigning, police said.

The AIADMK men reportedly said they were returning after winding up in a vehicle fitted with a speaker. Following the objection, Mr. Vijayabhaskar left from the spot. The DMK men, who insisted on all AIADMK men clearing the area, allegedly attacked them with wooden logs and pelted with stones, injuring sixteen people.

They were subsequently taken to hospitals for treatment. The three DMK cadre injured in the clash were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Armed policemen rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Security was tightened in different parts of the constituency.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar visited the injured at the hospitals.