Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | ₹10.35 crore cash seized in Chennai on a single day

₹3.59 crore cash seized from a vehicle in Chintadripet

Flying squad teams and static surveillance teams, in association with police personnel, seized over ₹10.35 crore cash at 22 places on Wednesday, the city police said.

These teams are on round-the-clock duty and conducting regular vehicle searches across all constituencies in the city from the day the Assembly election was announced.

The police said the teams, in co-ordination with the police, conducted vehicle checks on roads at 22 places and seized ₹10.35 crore cash, laptops, mobile phones, rice bags and sports goods, which were being carried without supporting documents.

After conducting due investigation, the seized material, along with the persons carrying them, were handed over to the returning officers concerned for further action, said the police.

The team seized ₹3.59 crore cash, which was being carried without documents in Chintadripet on Wednesday. Similar cases were reported in Triplicane, Otteri, Mylapore and other places. Electronic goods, including 18 laptops, high-end mobile phones, cameras and expensive watches, were seized in the Zambazaar police station limits.

After inspecting election preparatory work on Thursday, District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said ₹32 crore cash and valuables worth ₹16 crore had been seized in the city. The seized items were handed over to the Treasury Department.

The seized articles were being returned only when the individual concerned produced relevant documents and after obtaining clearance from the Income Tax Department.

“We have intensified searches across the city. As many as 144 flying squad teams and 144 static surveillance teams are on duty. A team should inspect at least 200 vehicles in a shift, and a clear schedule has been given to them. Since we have tightened our vigil and intensified the search, more seizures have been reported from the field,” said Mr. Prakash.

“Apart from that, it is a challenge [to prevent] minor level transactions done in connivance with givers and receivers. That can be prevented if only we receive information,” he said.