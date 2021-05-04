Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | An overview of West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections results 2021

A video overview of West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections results 2021

In this week's episode of Talking Politics, our Political Editor Nistula Hebbar analyses the results of the West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections.

In West Bengal​, TMC​'s Mamata​ Banerjee led her party to one of its biggest political victories in the past three decades paving the way for her return as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term.

In Assam​, the BJP​ and its regional allies looked set to retain power in Assam, staving off the challenge of a 10-party Grand Alliance, led by the Congress.

What is the significance of these results?