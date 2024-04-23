Supreme Court to pass directions in EVM-VVPAT case on April 24

April 23, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court is scheduled on April 24 to pass directions on petitions seeking 100% cross verification of vote count in electronic voting machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had reserved the case for judgment on April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners, including the Association for Democratic Reforms, had argued that 97 crore registered voters in the country had a right to a more transparent electoral system, with or without EVMs.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for the petitioners, had highlighted the fundamental right of the voter to confirm that his vote has been cast right.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission had countered that EVMs were “perfect”.

The Bench had chided petitioners that “it was not good to be over-suspicious about everything”.

Currently, cross-verification of EVM-VVPAT happens only in five randomly selected polling booths in a constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.