Watch: Sikkim Assembly elections 2024 | Key winners and losers

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) increased its tally to 31 seats in the Assembly elections 2024, up from 17 in 2019. In March, the BJP had called off its alliance with the SKM describing it as “corrupt”.

On the other hand, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, won one seat. In 2019, the party had won 15. This follows the trend of the SDF’s decline from 2009 when it won all seats in the State. Since 2014, when SDF first contested in the elections, the party has unseated the SKM from the Assembly.

The SKM flipped 15 seats from the SDF from 2019 with margins from 18.44% to 78.21%. The Djongu constituency was flipped with the largest margin of 78.21%.

