Tenzing Norbu Lamtha: the lone candidate who clinched a win for SDF in Sikkim

Updated - June 02, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Lamtha recently switched camps from the SKM to the SDF, after he was denied a ticket for the Assembly elections

The Hindu Bureau

Tenzing Norbu Lamtha. File image: Facebook/Tenzing Norbu Lamtha

With a margin of only 1,314 votes, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party won the Shyari seat on June 2, as results for the Sikkim Assembly continued to pour in. For the SDF, which once was on a winning streak in Sikkim, Shyari is emerging to be the only seat that the party will be winning this time around, after fielding a turncoat from there.

Between 1994 and 2019, the SDF had established a stronghold on Sikkim, winning each election consecutively, till their streak was upset by the newly-formed Sikkim Krantikari Morch (SKM), which is now in power. As the results of the 2024 Assembly elections trickle in, it is looking to be a landslide victory for the SKM, except for the seat of Shyari.

Mr. Lamtha recently switched camps from the SKM to the SDF, after he was denied a ticket for the Assembly elections. While in the ruling SKM, Mr. Lamtha had occupied a position in the Information Technology Department as an advisor to the Sikkim government. He had also been given crucial positions within the party.

