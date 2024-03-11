Sikkim: SDF announces six candidates for Assembly polls

March 11, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Gangtok

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Monday announced its candidates for six Assembly seats, days before the announcement of the election schedule.

Former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling will contest from Namchi-Singhithang, officials said. Mr. Chamling is looking to win a record ninth term as a legislator.

For the three seats in Mangan district, the SDF has nominated former minister Hissey Lachungpa for Lachen-Mangan (BL-Reserved) constituency, while Gnawong Chopel Lepcha and Sonam Gyatso Lepcha will contest from Kabi-Lungchok (BL-Reserved) and Dzongu (BL-Reserved) seats, respectively.

Mr. Lachungpa recently completed two terms as a Rajya Sabha MP, they said.

In Gangtok district, the main opposition party has nominated Ashish Rai for Arithang seat. Mr. Rai had previously contested as an independent in 2019 after being denied a ticket by the SDF but has now returned to the party.

Mr. Norzang Lepcha has been named as the SDF nominee for the Tumin Lingee (BL-Reserved) assembly seat. BL seats are reserved for indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha tribal communities. There are 12 BL reserved seats in the State.

