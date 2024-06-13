GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sikkim CM Tamang allocates portfolios to Ministers

Sonam Lama got public health engineering, water resources and ecclesiastical departments

Published - June 13, 2024 01:07 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang takes oath as the Sikkim Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Panjor Stadium in Gangtok.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang takes oath as the Sikkim Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Panjor Stadium in Gangtok. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 12 allocated portfolios to all Ministers in his government, keeping home and finance departments among several others with himself, according to Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak.

Mr. Tamang took charge of planning and development, personnel, power, excise, land revenue and disaster management, transport, information and public relations, information technology, skill development and any department not allotted to other Ministers, the CS said.

Also Read | Mingma Norbu Sherpa is the new Speaker of Sikkim Assembly

Sonam Lama got public health engineering, water resources and ecclesiastical departments, while Arun Kumar Upreti was given rural development and cooperation departments.

Samdup Lepcha would take charge of social welfare, women and child development and printing and stationery departments, while Bhim Hang Limboo got buildings & housing and labour departments.

The urban development and food & civil supplies departments were allocated to Bhoj Raj Rai, while GT Dhungel was entrusted with the responsibility of the health & family welfare and culture departments.

Puran Kumar Gurung got agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry & veterinary services and fisheries development portfolios, while the forest & environment, mines and geology and science & technology were given to Pintso Namgyal Lepcha.

Nar Bahadur Dahal would take charge of the roads & bridges department and Raju Basnet got education, sports & youth affairs, law and parliamentary affairs departments.

TT Bhutia got tourism and civil aviation and commerce & industries departments, the Chief Secretary said, adding that Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya approved the allocation of portfolios to the Ministers.

Related Topics

Sikkim / Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

