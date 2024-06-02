Sikkim Assembly polls 2024: Ruling SKM leads in 27 seats in Sikkim, crosses halfway mark in early trends

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in 27 of the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is ahead in one constituency, according to initial trends available on the Election Commission of India's website. The counting is underway at one location each in all six districts of the State.

Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang is leading by around 1,400 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while former CM and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling is trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 546 votes in Namcheybung seat.

Mr. Chamling was also trailing behind SKM's Bhoj Raj Rai by 1,057 votes in the Poklok-Kamrang assembly segment.

State Minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha. SKM’s Puran Kumar Gurung was ahead by 667 votes over Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF in the Chujachen assembly constituency.

Delay Namgyal Barfungpa of SKM was also leading by 1,053 votes over BJP nominee Pema Aanchal Rinzing from the Gangtok assembly segment. SKM's G.T. Dhungel was ahead of the nearest SDF rival Chandra Bahadur Chettri by 1,267 votes in the Upper Tadong.

Counting of votes for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 a.m., amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Postal ballots were taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs would be counted later, officials said.

