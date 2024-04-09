Sikkim Assembly elections | Pawan Chamling alleges that he was pushed by SKM workers in Namchi

April 09, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Gangtok

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president and former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on April 8, 2024 claimed that he was pushed by rival Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supporters during campaigning in Namchi district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the purported video, Chamling was seen campaigning for SDF's Namchi-Singhithang candidate Bimal Rai at Namchi Bazar as SKM workers campaigning for Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumar Rai who is contesting on ruling party ticket from the same seat coming to the same area and workers of the two rival parties were seen pushing and shoving each other as police rushed to the spot and separated the two warring sides.

Chamling alleged that he was pushed by the SKM workers.

The Namchi police said the supporters of rival parties did come face to face with each other, but no untoward incident took place as cops made a timely intervention and separated the two sides.

The SDF, in a statement, claimed that many party workers including some women were beaten up by SKM activists and taken to the hospital..

"This is a murder of democracy whereby candidates of opposition party are at risk and being attacked every day by Golay’s goons. SDF party condemns the aggressive and criminal tactics of PS Golay who is unfit to hold any post in government," it said.

SKM could not be contacted for comments on Chamling's allegations.

Meanwhile, eight suspected SKM supporters were arrested by Pakyong police for allegedly attacking the house of one Pritam Dhamala in Sawney village on Sunday night which is being used by the SDF's West Pendam (SC) assembly constituency candidate Anup Thatal.

Police said that it received a complaint about the attack on Dhamala's house allegedly by SKM supporters and a Quick Response Team (QRT) was rushed to the spot.

The Sector Magistrate Suren Tamang and SDPO Mahendra Subba also reached there to investigate the matter.

Following a preliminary probe, it was found that eight persons had trespassed into Dhamala’s house.

The accused persons also there threw stones at the house as a result three persons sustained injuries.

All eight accused persons were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged at Rangpo.