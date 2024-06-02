GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Sikkim Assembly election results LIVE news: Counting of votes begins for 32 seats

The SKM fought the Assembly elections alone as the BJP decided to break the alliance with it; the SDF has put up young candidates in most of the Assembly constituencies.

Updated - June 02, 2024 06:27 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 05:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

With 147 candidates in fray for 32 Assembly constituencies, Sikkim will get to know who will form the next government in the Himalayan State today. The incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led-government, is eyeing its second term, as the young party had broken the domination of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in 2019. After being in power for 25 straight years, the SDF was defeated by the SKM who teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Chief Minister P.S. Tamang and five-term former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling contested the elections. The SKM is banking on the welfare measures taken by its government in the last five years to win Assembly elections for the second consecutive term in the Himalayan State. SKM supremo Mr. Tamang is contesting from two Assembly seats — Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung. His wife Krishna Kimari Rai is contesting from the Namchi-Singhithang Assembly seat.

Also read | 80% voter turnout in Sikkim Assembly elections, says EC

The SKM fought the 2024 Assembly elections alone as the BJP decided to break the alliance with it.

To give the SKM a tough fight in the Assembly polls, Mr. Chamling roped in former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Chamling is contesting from two Assembly constituencies, Poklok-Kamrang in native Namchi district and Namcheybung in Pakyong district, while Bhutia has been given ticket to contest from Barfung (BL-Reserved) assembly constituency.

The SDF has put up young candidates in most of the Assembly constituencies. It has given ticket for the lone Lok Sabha seat to the two-term MP P.D. Rai, a close aide of Chamling. 

Read live updates here:
  • June 02, 2024 06:17
    Counting of votes begins for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim

    Counting of votes for 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim began amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

    The counting was underway at one location each in all six districts of the State.

    Postal ballots will be taken up first for counting while votes in the EVMs will be counted later, officials said.

    - PTI

  • June 02, 2024 06:04
    Sikkim results today; trends to start rolling in at 6 a.m.

    Good Morning!

    Welcome to The HIndu’s live coverage of the 2024 Sikkim Assembly results. 

    The contest in Sikkim is likely to be a close one between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and the Sikkim Democratic Front, which received a shot in the arm after footballer Bhaichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party merged with it in November 2023.

