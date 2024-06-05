GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

P.S. Tamang to take oath as Sikkim chief minister on June 9

The swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Tamang and his cabinet will be held at Paljor Stadium in the state capital Gangtok.

Published - June 05, 2024 02:58 pm IST

PTI
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the state at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang meets State Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government in the state at Raj Bhavan, in Gangtok, Sikkim. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang on June 5 said he would take oath as the chief minister of the state for the second term on June 9.

The swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Tamang and his cabinet will be held at Paljor Stadium in the state capital Gangtok.

Also Read:Sikkim Assembly elections 2024 | Key winners and losers

“The swearing ceremony of the new council of ministers will take place on June 9 at Paljor Stadium as it had happened five years ago,” he told a media outlet here.

A large number of people from various parts of Sikkim as well as SKM cadres are expected to attend the programme, he said.

Mr. Tamang, who spearheaded the ruling SKM’s landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, thanked the people for reposing faith in the party yet again.

SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls which occurred simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Tamang also lauded SKM leaders and its cadres for their dedication and hard work, which “led to the massive electoral victory for the party”.

In reply to a question, the SKM chief said its MP Indra Hang Subba will be part of the NDA at the Centre.

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 / Sikkim / government / Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

