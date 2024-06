Prem Singh Tamang elected leader of SKM legislature party

Prem Singh Tamang was elected the legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 31 newly-elected MLAs were present at the meeting of the legislature party, which was held at the CM's official residence on Sunday night.

At the meeting, SKM secretary general Arun Upreti proposed Mr. Tamang's name as the legislature party leader and it was seconded by Sangha MLA Sonam Lama. Subsequently, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party, a statement said.

Party leaders congratulated Mr. Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership, it said.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the Assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday. The opposition SDF secured one seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.