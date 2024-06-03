ADVERTISEMENT

Prem Singh Tamang elected leader of SKM legislature party

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Gangtok

The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the Assembly elections

PTI

Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party chief Prem Singh Tamang, right, being welcomed by party members after the party’s victory in the State Assembly elections, in Gangtok on June 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prem Singh Tamang was elected the legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, SKM win big in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly polls

All 31 newly-elected MLAs were present at the meeting of the legislature party, which was held at the CM's official residence on Sunday night.

At the meeting, SKM secretary general Arun Upreti proposed Mr. Tamang's name as the legislature party leader and it was seconded by Sangha MLA Sonam Lama. Subsequently, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party, a statement said.

Party leaders congratulated Mr. Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the Assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday. The opposition SDF secured one seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US