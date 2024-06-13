Mingma Norbu Sherpa is the new Speaker of Sikkim Assembly

SKM MLA Mingma Norbu Sherpa was unanimously elected the Speaker of the Sikkim Assembly on June 12.

Raj Kumari Thapa was unanimously elected the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Pro-tem Speaker Sanjeet Kharel put forward the proposal for voting by the members who unanimously elected Mr. Sherpa as the speaker of the House.

A two-term MLA from Daramdin, Mr. Sherpa was a Minister in the last Prem Singh Tamang government.

After taking charge, the new Speaker read out a proposal about Raj Kumari Thapa's candidature for the post of deputy speaker.

Ms. Thapa, 44, was also elected unanimously by the House. She is a two-term MLA from Rangang-Yangang.

Earlier, pro-tem Speaker Kharel administered oath to all 31 members of the House, beginning with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang who has been elected from two constituencies — Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung.

